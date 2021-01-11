Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2021: EXAS,MESO,EDIT,PTE

Health care stocks were hanging on for narrow gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.3%, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, Exact Sciences (EXAS) climbed over 10% after the molecular diagnostics company said it is expecting to report between $464.5 million and $467.5 million in Q4 revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $433.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Mesoblast (MESO) rose nearly 32% after Sunday reporting "substantial and durable" positive results from phase III testing of its rexlemestrocel-L drug candidate, saying a single dose of the allogeneic cellular medicine reduced the incidence of heart attacks, strokes and death by over 60% in patients with chronic heart failure over a median 30-month follow-up period. It also produced a 68% drop in recurrent hospitalizations from non-fatal heart attacks and strokes compared with controls, the company said.

Polarityte (PTE) was ending 5.5% lower this afternoon, erasing all of a 31% gain Monday morning that followed the regenerative biomaterials company saying it has formed a special board committee to review potential operational and strategic opportunities. In particular, the panel will focus on advancing the regulatory process for the company's SkinTE skin tissue and wounds treatment and on potential future financings that could help advance those strategies.

To the downside, Editas Medicine (EDIT) tumbled almost 15% after Monday saying it will first need to resolve a partial clinical hold issued by the US Food and Drug Administration before beginning the efficacy portion of phase I/II testing of its EDIT-301 genomic drug candidate in patients with sickle cell disease. But the gene-editing firm, which Monday also said Charles Albright will step down as chief scientific officer on Friday to pursue another opportunity, can begin dosing patients for the safety phase of the study.

