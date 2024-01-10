News & Insights

XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XLV, IBB, ISRG, BKD

January 10, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Health care stocks were higher premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently gaining 0.1%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up marginally.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares rose 4.9% in premarket activity after the company said late Tuesday it expects Q4 revenue of about $1.93 billion, up 17% compared with $1.66 billion a year earlier.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) said late Tuesday Q4 weighted average occupancy increased 80 basis points compared with Q3 to 78.4%. Brookdale shares were down 1.8% pre-bell Wednesday.

