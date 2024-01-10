News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2024: GRFS, ISRG, TGTX

January 10, 2024

Health care stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each rising about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, Grifols (GRFS) shares rose 6.4%. The firm said it would launch legal action against short seller Gotham City Research after the latter published a critical report that may have prompted a 26% decline in Grifols' share prices on Tuesday, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares spiked 9.4% after the company said late Tuesday that it expects Q4 revenue to increase 17% year-over-year.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) tumbled 15% after the company said it expects Briumvi US net product revenue of about $40 million and $89 million for Q4 and full year of 2023, respectively.

