Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2024: DCGO, XERS, GDRX, ISRG

Health care stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.9%.

In corporate news, DocGo (DCGO) shares tumbled 39% following a report by short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research highlighting allegations of fraudulent billing practices and forging documents.

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) gained almost 15% after the company said it granted Amgen (AMGN) a license to use its technology for a potential payment of up to $75 million.

GoodRx (GDRX) said Wednesday it expects Q4 revenue and adjusted revenue of $195 million to $197 million, ahead of its prior forecast of $188 million to $194 million. Its shares jumped 13%.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) spiked 10% after it said late Tuesday that it expects Q4 revenue to increase 17% year over year.

