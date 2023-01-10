Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SHC, PRE, CVS, OSH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Sotera Health (SHC) was rallying past 65% after saying its Sterigenics subsidiary has agreed to pay $408 million to settle more than 870 ethylene oxide lawsuits tied to the company's Willowbrook, Illinois, facilities.

Prenetics Global (PRE) was gaining over 64% in value after saying ACT Genomics has received the US Food and Drug Administration's approval for ACTOnco, its comprehensive profiling test for all solid tumors.

CVS Health (CVS) is evaluating a potential deal to acquire healthcare services firm Oak Street Health (OSH), Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Oak Street Health was recently up more than 31%.

