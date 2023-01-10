Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2023: DMTK,SHC,OSH,CVS,PRE

US Markets
Health care stocks remain mostly higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also jumped 1.9%, reversing a midday slide.

In company news, DermTech (DMTK) rose over 44% after a working group recommended the Defense Health Agency authorize use the foundational assay included as part of the company's DermTech melanoma test be covered by the US military's TRICARE health-care program.

Sotera Health (SHC) doubled in price on Tuesday after the sterilization and lab testing company said it will pay $408 million to settle more than 870 lawsuits alleging ethylene oxide emissions from its Sterigenics facility in suburban Chicago posed a safety risk to surrounding communities. Sotera continues to deny the plaintiff's assertions and said the settlements cannot be construed as an admission of any liability.

Oak Street Health (OSH) added 28% following reports CVS Health (CVS) is evaluating a potential acquisition of the primary health care services company. The deal could value Oak Street at more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. CVS shares were 1.1% lower in late trading.

Prenetics Global (PRE) rose more than 14% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company's ACTOnco genomic profiling test for all solid tumors.

