Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2022: STIM,FOLD,DNA,SELB,BCRX

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, more than erasing their earlier declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both advancing 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Neuronetics (STIM) added more than 14% after the medical technology company Monday raised its FY21 revenue projection to a new range of $54.8 million to $55.3 million compared with its previous forecast expecting between $53.3 million to $54.3 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $53.8 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed over 28% after the drugmaker Monday reported $45.6 million in Q4 net sales for its Orladeyo medication, boosting FY21 sales for the drug developed to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks, to around $122 million and exceeding the company's projected range of $115 million to $120 million.

Among decliners, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) fell 4% after the cell programming company Monday said it was partnering with Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to develop next-generation gene therapy viral capsids. Under terms of the partnership, Ginkgo will be eligible for up-front research and development fees, payable in Selecta stock, and up to $200 million in cash as the products reach certain clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Selecta shares were 3% lower in recent trade.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) slumped over 17% after the drugmaker said FY21 sales for its Galafold medication for Fabry disease grew 17% over year-ago levels to around $306 million compared with internal estimates looking for between $300 million and $315 million in sales last year and straddling the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $308.5 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

