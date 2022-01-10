US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2022: FOLD,DNA,SELB,BCRX

Health care stocks still were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling just 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) slumped over 25% after the drugmaker said FY21 sales for its Galafold medication for Fabry disease grew 17% over year-ago levels to around $306 million compared with internal estimates looking for between $300 million and $315 million in sales last year and straddling the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $308.5 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) fell 7.3% after the cell programming company Monday said it was partnering with Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to develop next-generation gene therapy viral capsids. Under terms of the partnership, Ginkgo will be eligible for up-front research and development fees, payable in Selecta stock, and up to $200 million in cash as the products reach certain clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Selecta shares were 3% lower in recent trade.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed nearly 22% after the drugmaker Monday reported $45.6 million in Q4 net sales for its Orladeyo medication, boosting FY21 sales for the drug developed to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks, to around $122 million and exceeding the company's projected range of $115 million to $120 million.

