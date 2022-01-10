Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2022: APR, OMI, BMRN, DXCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) declining by 0.35% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently down by 0.46%.

Apria (APR) was gaining 25% after Owens & Minor (OMI) said it agreed to acquire the company in a deal worth about $1.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, the Virginia-based medical distributor will pay a consideration of $37.50 per share of Apria common stock, representing an equity value of about $1.45 billion, plus the assumption of debt.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) was up more than 3% after saying its investigational valoctocogene roxaparvovec drug reduced the annual bleeding rate in hemophilia A patients, based on data from its global late-stage trial.

DexCom (DXCM) said it expects Q4 and full-year 2021 revenue of roughly $698 million and $2.45 billion, respectively. Analysts polled by Capital IQ anticipate revenue of $696 million for Q4 and $2.45 billion for 2021. DexCom was recently retreating by more than 8%.

