Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2020: RARE,MRNA,ISRG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were rising in defensive Friday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising over 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 0.4%.

(+) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) raced to 32% gain after reporting positive topline results from phase I/II testing of its genetic therapy in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, with six of the nine patients with urea cycle disorder demonstrating a response following dosing. Talks are underway with the US Food and Drug Administration for the design of a phase III study, Ultragenyx said.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) climbed almost 7% after the genetic therapies late Thursday said a new interim analysis of its mRNA-1647 drug candidate indicated the prospective Cytomegalovirus vaccine continued to neutralize antibody tiers in both sero-negative and sero-positive patients following a third injection. Three-month data is due during the second half of 2020 and are expected to guide dosing levels when phase III testing begins next year.

(+) Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) rose 2.5% after saying it expects to report around $1.278 billion in Q4 revenue, up 22% over year-ago levels and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for Intuitive to produce $1.21 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The number of procedures using the company's da Vinci robotic surgery tools increased 19% year-over-year, it said.

