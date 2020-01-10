Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2020: MRNS,RARE,MRNA,ISRG

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.29%

PFE +1.39%

ABT -1.32%

MRK +0.23%

AMGN -0.21%

Health care stocks were little changed ahead of Friday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% in late tradewhile the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) was nearly 2% higher on Friday after the biopharmaceuticals company said it is expecting to provide data throughout the year from proof-of-concept testing for its XMT-1536 drug candidate during 2020 in patients with ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers. XMT-1536 already has shown confirmed responses and durable stable disease and the company said it has increased the dosing in both the expansion and dose escalation portions of ongoing phase I studies.

In other sector news:

(+) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) raced to a 23% gain after reporting positive topline results from phase I/II testing of its genetic therapy in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, with six of the nine patients with urea cycle disorder demonstrating a response following dosing. Talks are underway with the US Food and Drug Administration for the design of a phase III study, Ultragenyx said.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) climbed 4% after the genetic therapies late Thursday said a new interim analysis of its mRNA-1647 drug candidate indicated the prospective Cytomegalovirus vaccine continued to neutralize antibody tiers in both sero-negative and sero-positive patients following a third injection. Three-month data is due during the second half of 2020 and are expected to guide dosing levels when phase III testing begins next year.

(+) Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) rose 2% after saying it expects to report around $1.278 billion in Q4 revenue, up 22% over year-ago levels and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for Intuitive to produce $1.21 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The number of procedures using the company's da Vinci robotic surgery tools increased 19% year-over-year, it said.

