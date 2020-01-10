Health Care Sector Update for 01/10/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, ACRS, MRNA, PTLA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.13%

PFE: +0.31%

ABT: flat

MRK: +0.24%

AMGN: flat

Most of the leading health care stocks were trading higher before markets open on Friday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA), which dipped more than 40%. The company recently announced that preliminary global net revenue of Andexxa for Q4 2019 are expected to be about $28 million and for full-year Andexxa global net revenue is projected to amount to around $111 million.

(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS), which gained more than 28% after disclosing positive results from a phase 1 clinical trial of ATI-450 as a potential treatment for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The drug candidate was generally well-tolerated at all doses with no serious adverse events reported.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) shares rose more than 14% after the biopharmaceutical company reported additional positive early-stage data from Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (mRNA-1647). The company said that new interim analysis after the third and final vaccination shows continued boosting of neutralizing antibody tiers in both seronegative participants and seropositive participants.

