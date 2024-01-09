News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2024: PRCT, SRPT

January 09, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Health care stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slightly lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) shares jumped 15% after Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock to $47 from $44 while keeping the overweight rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares were adding 14%, a day after the company said it expects to report higher product sales in Q4 from a year earlier.

Illumina (ILMN) shares spiked 4.6% after the company reported preliminary Q4 sales above market expectations. Illumina's estimate for fiscal 2023 sales also topped forecasts.

Grifols (GRFS) on Tuesday rejected any allegations of wrongful accounting or reporting practices of its consolidated financial statements by Gotham City Research. Grifols shares were falling 22%.

