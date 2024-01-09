Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2024: ILMN, GRFS, NVRO

Health care stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Illumina (ILMN) shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported preliminary Q4 sales above market expectations. Illumina's estimate for fiscal 2023 sales also topped forecasts.

Grifols (GRFS) on Tuesday rejected any allegations of wrongful accounting or reporting practices of its consolidated financial statements by Gotham City Research. Grifols shares tumbled 24%.

Nevro (NVRO) rose 1.7% after the company said it plans to cut 5% of its workforce by the end of Q1 in a restructuring.

