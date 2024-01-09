Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2024: GRFS, CAH, NEOG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were easing pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.01% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.8% recently.

Grifols (GRFS) was retreating by over 35% after hedge fund Gotham City Research alleged that the company "manipulates" its debt ratios through "deceptive and incorrect" treatment of financial statements.

Cardinal Health (CAH) said it now expects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings to be on the high end of current guidance at $6.75 to $7 per diluted share. Cardinal Health was down more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

Neogen (NEOG) was slipping nearly 9% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, down from $0.15 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.14.

