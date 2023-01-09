Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2023: HRMY,AMYT,RVNC,ARWR

Health care stocks extended their Monday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 1.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was dropping 2.1%.

In company news, Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) slumped over 16% after the neurological medications company late Friday named chief medical officer Jeffrey Dayno to be its interim CEO during the search for a permanent chief executive after former CEO John Jacobs stepped down to pursue another opportunity.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) shares were down 19% after announcing topline -- albeit underwhelming -- results from phase 2 testing of its fazirsiran drug candidate developed with partner company Takeda. Fifty-percent of the patients treated with the prospective therapy for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency showed an improvement in a measure of liver fibrosis compared with 38% of the patients in the placebo group. The drug makers said due to the larger sample size expected for a phase 3 trial, they would expect the rate of improvement in patients receiving a placebo will be more in line with the historical rates for untreated patients.

To the upside, Amryt Pharma (AMYT) climbed over 107% after agreeing to a $1.25 billion takeover offer from Italian drug maker Chiesi Farmaceutici. Under the terms of the proposed offer, Chiesi will pay $14.50 for each of Amryt's American depository shares, representing a 107% premium over Friday's closing price. Amryt investors also will receive a $2.50-per-ADS contingent right payable if the company reaches certain milestones for its Filsuvez skin gel treatment.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) more than doubled in value on Monday, closing 144% higher, after the cardio-renal medicines company accepted a $1.80 billion buyout proposal from AstraZeneca (AZN), which is offering $26 per share in cash for CinCor, or 121% above Friday's closing price. CinCor investors are also eligible for an additional $10 per share contingent on the company submitting a specified regulatory filing for its baxdrostat drug candidate. AstraZeneca was 0.1% higher this afternoon.

