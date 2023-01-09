Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2023: CINC, AZN, AMYT, ALBO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.01% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.37% recently.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) was skyrocketing than 133% after AstraZeneca (AZN) said it has agreed to acquire the company for a total consideration of up to about $1.8 billion.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was soaring past 107% amid a definitive agreement to be acquired by Chiesi Farmaceutici for about $1.25 billion in upfront consideration and contingent value rights, representing about $225 million of potential additional consideration.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) was surging over 91% after the company and Ipsen said they have reached an agreement under which Ipsen will acquire Albireo for $42 per share in cash, or an initial estimated aggregate consideration of $952 million, plus one contingent value right per share.

