US Markets
CINC

Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2023: CINC, AZN, AMYT, ALBO, XLV, IBB

January 09, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.01% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.37% recently.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) was skyrocketing than 133% after AstraZeneca (AZN) said it has agreed to acquire the company for a total consideration of up to about $1.8 billion.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was soaring past 107% amid a definitive agreement to be acquired by Chiesi Farmaceutici for about $1.25 billion in upfront consideration and contingent value rights, representing about $225 million of potential additional consideration.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) was surging over 91% after the company and Ipsen said they have reached an agreement under which Ipsen will acquire Albireo for $42 per share in cash, or an initial estimated aggregate consideration of $952 million, plus one contingent value right per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CINC
AZN
AMYT
ALBO
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.