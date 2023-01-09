Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2023: AMYT, RVNC, ARWR

Health care stocks were mostly lower this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was dropping 1.3%.

In company news, Amryt Pharma (AMYT) climbed over 108% after agreeing to a $1.25 billion takeover offer from Italian drug maker Chiesi Farmaceutici. Under terms of the proposed offer, Chiesi will pay $14.50 for each of Amryt's American depository shares, representing a 107% premium over its most recent closing price. Amryt investors also will receive a $2.50-per-share contingent right payable if the company reaches certain milestones for its Filsuvez skin gel treatment.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) more than doubled in value on Monday, rising 146% in recent trading, after the cardio-renal medicines company accepted a $1.80 billion buyout proposal from AstraZeneca (AZN), which is offering $26 per share in cash for CinCor, or 121% above Friday's closing price. CinCor investors also eligible for an additional $10 per share contingent on the company submitting a specified regulatory filing for its baxdrostat drug candidate. AstraZeneca was flat this afternoon.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) dropped more than 19% after announcing topline results from phase 2 testing of its fazirsiran drug candidate developed with partner company Takeda, with 50% of the patients treated with the prospective therapy for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency showing an improvement in a measure of liver fibrosis compared with 38% of the patients in the placebo group. The drug makers said due to the larger sample size expected for a phase 3 trial, they would expect the rate of improvement in patients receiving a placebo will be more in line with the historical rates for untreated patients.

