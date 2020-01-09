Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2020: ARGX,DBVT,CANF

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.12%

PFE -0.29%

ABT +0.26%

MRK +0.95%

AMGN +0.03%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index Thursday rising almost 0.5% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) argenx (ARGX) rose nearly 6% after the Dutch biotech company Thursday announced positive proof-of-concept data for its efgartigimod product candidate for pemphigus vulgaris, marking the third potential indication for the antibody-based therapy. Eighteen of the 23 patients with painful skin blistering caused by the autoimmune condition showed rapid disease control during a phase II trial, the company said, adding the median time for disease control was 14 to 15 days. Topline data for phase 3 Adapt trial are expected in mid-2020 and a biologics license agreement for gMG is expected to be filed in Q4.

In other sector news:

(+) DBV Technologies (DBVT) was ahead more than 11% after the firm reported positive topline results from an extended phase-three trial of its Viaskin investigational treatment for peanut allergies in children between 4 to 11 years old and prompting a Stifel Nicolaus upgrade of the company's stock to buy from hold. It also raised DBV Tech's price target by $8 to $18 a share.

(-) Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF) dropped 20.5% after the small molecule therapies company said several accredited investors agreed to exercise warrants to buy up to 22.3 million of its ordinary shares, generating $2.4 million in gross proceeds. The investors also will receive new unregistered warrants to buy 742,618 American depository shares exercisable at $3.45 each.

