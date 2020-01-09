Health Care Sector Update for 01/09/2020: AGTC, DBVT, IPHA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.48%

PFE: +0.51%

ABT: +0.68%

MRK: +0.59%

AMGN: Flat

Most health care giants were advancing pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), which was surging more than 52% after the biotechnology company reported positive six-month data from its phase 1/2 clinical program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

(+) DBV Technologies (DBVT) was gaining nearly 20% after reporting positive topline results from an extended phase-three trial of its Viaskin Peanut investigational treatment for peanut allergies in children between 4 to 11 years old.

(-) Innate Pharma (IPHA) was slipping around 7% as it suspended enrollment in its phase 2 trial of lacutamab in patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas after the US Food and Drug Administration placed the study on partial clinical hold.

