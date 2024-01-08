Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2024: NVS, CYTK, BSX, AMAM, AXNX, JNJ, MRNA

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 2.2%.

In corporate news, Novartis (NVS) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Cytokinetics (CYTK), The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Novartis could complete the acquisition of Cytokinetics, which is valued at roughly $9 billion, as early as this week, the report said. Cytokinetics shares gained 15% and Novartis was up 0.5%.

Boston Scientific (BSX) agreed to buy medical technology company Axonics (AXNX) for an equity value of $3.7 billion, the companies said Monday. Axonics shares surged almost 20% and Boston Scientific was up 0.2%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Monday agreed to acquire cancer therapy developer Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion. Ambrx shares doubled and Johnson & Johnson was up 0.1%.

Moderna (MRNA) jumped 3.8% after it said Monday its 2023 COVID-19 vaccine sales surpassed Wall Street's forecasts, while the firm reiterated expectations to break even in 2026 on the back of new product launches and "disciplined investment."

