Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2024: HARP, MRK, JNJ, AMAM, BSX, AXNX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.1% recently.

Merck (MRK), through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) for $23 per share in cash for a total value of about $680 million, the companies said. Harpoon Therapeutics was rallying past 110% pre-bell.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has agreed to acquire biopharmaceutical company Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in an all-cash deal with a total equity value of approximately $2 billion, or $1.9 billion net of estimated cash acquired. Ambrx Biopharma was gaining over 98% in value pre-bell.

Boston Scientific (BSX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire medical technology company Axonics (AXNX) for $71 per share in cash for an equity value of approximately $3.70 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $3.40 billion, the companies said. Axonics was up almost 20% in recent premarket activity.

