News & Insights

US Markets
HARP

Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2024: HARP, MRK, JNJ, AMAM, BSX, AXNX, XLV, IBB

January 08, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.1% recently.

Merck (MRK), through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) for $23 per share in cash for a total value of about $680 million, the companies said. Harpoon Therapeutics was rallying past 110% pre-bell.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has agreed to acquire biopharmaceutical company Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in an all-cash deal with a total equity value of approximately $2 billion, or $1.9 billion net of estimated cash acquired. Ambrx Biopharma was gaining over 98% in value pre-bell.

Boston Scientific (BSX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire medical technology company Axonics (AXNX) for $71 per share in cash for an equity value of approximately $3.70 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $3.40 billion, the companies said. Axonics was up almost 20% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HARP
MRK
JNJ
AMAM
BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.