Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2024: BSX, AXNX, JNJ, AMAM, MRNA

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.2%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.4%.

In corporate news, Boston Scientific (BSX) agreed to buy medical technology company Axonics (AXNX) for an equity value of $3.7 billion, the companies said Monday. Axonics shares surged 20% and Boston Scientific was marginally lower.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Monday agreed to acquire cancer therapy developer Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion. Ambrx shares doubled and Johnson & Johnson was shedding 0.5%.

Moderna (MRNA) jumped 3.6% after it said Monday its 2023 COVID-19 vaccine sales surpassed Wall Street's forecasts, while the drugmaker reiterated expectations to break even in 2026 on the back of new product launches and "disciplined investment."

