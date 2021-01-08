Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2021: MRUS,DNLI,SRPT

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.2% in recent trade.

In company news, Merus (MRUS) raced over 23% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration late Thursday granted Fast Track Designation for its zenocutuzumab drug candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions. Merus said it was continuing to add clinical trial sites and enrolling more patients for phase I/II testing of zenocutuzumab and was expecting to provide a "substantial" program update at an upcoming medical conference during Q2.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) climbed 6.7% on Friday after saying new-drug enabling studies for its DNL593 drug candidate for dementia and its DNL919 experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease are expected to trigger $16 million in milestone payments from Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TAK) during the current quarter ending March 31. Denali Friday also said it would be expanding an early-stage study of its DNL310 drug candidate in patients with Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) plunged almost 51% after late Thursday saying its SRP-9001 experimental gene transfer therapy met the primary biological endpoint of micro-dystrophin protein expression during phase I testing in patients ages 6 and 7 years old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy but did not show statistical significance on a primary functional endpoint. Sarepta said it was still moving forward "with diligence and urgency" with more testing to support bringing SRP-9001 to patients with the genetic muscle degeneration disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.