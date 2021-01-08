Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2021: BNTX, PFE, MRUS, SRPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine appeared effective against a mutation found in two new, more transmissible strains of the virus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to media reports, citing a study conducted by the drugmaker and the University of Texas Medical Branch. Separately, the European Commission has proposed to European Union member states to acquire 200 million more doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, with an option to buy another 100 million doses. BioNTech was up more than 5% while Pfizer was slightly higher in recent trading.

Merus (MRUS) was surging past 23% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to its drug candidate zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions that have progressed on standard of care therapy. The designation can speed up a drug review.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was plunging by more than 50% after saying its experimental drug SRP-9001 trial met the primary biological endpoint in a trial at 12 weeks but did not show statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint compared to placebo at 48 weeks post-treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder with muscle degeneration.

