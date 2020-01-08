Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2020: SCYX,SDC,AXLA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.27%

PFE +0.83%

ABT +0.59%

MRK -0.64%

AMGN +0.58%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding nearly 0.7% on Wednesday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Scynexis (SCYX) climbed 19% after the specialty drugmaker Wednesday reported positive results from its second interim analysis of a late-stage study of its ibrexafungerp product in patients with severe fungal infections, with 23 of 41 patients in the phase III trial showing a complete or partial response while another 11 patients had a stable disease response.

In other sector news:

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) rose 12% after saying it was expanding into Asia by opening a pair of shops in Hong Kong, located in Sheung Wan and Tsim Sha Tsui. The company also is offering its doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy for a flat rate of $1,864, or by paying a $260 deposit and about $84 monthly over two years.

(+) Axcella Health (AXLA) was ahead more than 6% after reporting interim results showing its AXA1125 and both types of its AXA1957 prospective treatment for patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease were safe and well tolerated during an early-stage trial. It expects to report top-line data from the by mid-year and also begin phase IIb/III testing during 2020.

