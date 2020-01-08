Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2020: APLT, VSTM, WBA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.26%

PFE: +0.13%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.36%

AMGN: +0.11%

Top health care stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Applied Therapeutics (APLT), which was surging by more than 21% after it reported positive topline results from the phase 2 portion of a study of AT-007, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor, to treat adult Galactosemia patients.

(+) Verastem (VSTM) was advancing more than 11% amid a deal to acquire development and commercialization rights to the RAF/MEK inhibitor CH5126766 from Chugai Pharmaceutical.

(-) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was declining by more than 5% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.37, falling from $1.46 a year ago and missing the $1.41 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

