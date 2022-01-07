Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2022: SYTA,CYTK,ABST

Health care stocks have turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, Siyata Mobile (SYTA) plunged Friday, at one point sinking almost 45% to a record low of $1.78 a share, after the cellular communications equipment company overnight priced a $20 million public offering of nearly 8.7 million common shares at $2.30 apiece, or 40% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share also exercisable at $2.30 per share.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) fell 9.1% after the drug discovery company Friday said it secured up to $450 million in new funding from Royalty Pharma (RPRX) for the potential commercialization of Cytokinetics' omecamtiv mecarbil and its aficamten cardiac myosin inhibitors. Cytokinetics is eligible for $50 million at closing, with another $250 million available through four tranches as certain milestones are reached. The final $150 million will be paid as royalties on sales of aficamten.

Absci (ABSI) climbed almost 25% after the synthetic biology company Friday announced a research collaboration with Merck (MRK) using its bionic protein amino acid technology to produce enzymes suited to Merck's biomanufacturing applications. Merck also will have the option to nominate up to three targets, which would trigger a drug discovery agreement worth up to $610 million for Absci as well as research funding and tiered royalties on sales.

