Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2022: ABSI, MRK, EQRX, CYTK, RPRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating premarket Friday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.24% lower while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.27% recently.

Absci (ABSI) was gaining more than 51% after saying it agreed to enter a research collaboration with Merck (MRK) using its artificial intelligence-powered integrated drug creation platform. Under the collaboration, Absci will use its bionic protein amino acid technology to produce enzymes suited to Merck's biomanufacturing applications, receiving an upfront and certain other milestone payments.

EQRx (EQRX) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with integrated delivery network Geisinger that provides the possibility of a commercial agreement that would give Geisinger's members and patients access to the pharmaceutical company's medicines. EQRx was recently up more than 3%.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) said it has secured funding of up to $450 million from Royalty Pharma (RPRX) for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. Cytokinetics was slipping past 10% recently.

