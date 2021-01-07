Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2021: CVAC,OGEN,OXFD,PKI,NTLA

Health care stocks were catching up with most other industry sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.7%.

In company news, CureVac (CVAC) climbed more than 15% after the German genetic therapies company Thursday announced plans to work with Bayer on the development, supply and key operations of its CVnCoV vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Bayer is expected to support CureVac operations within the European Union and selected additional markets in addition to assisting with clinical testing, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance.

Oragenics (OGEN) soared almost 27% after the antibiotics company Thursday announced a material transfer agreement with privately held Adjuvance Technologies for use of the Adjuvance's TQL1055 adjuvant in Orangenics' Terra CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19. The semi-synthetic analogue initially will be used in pre-clinical animal studies by Oragenics during the current quarter, with the opportunity for the companies to sign an expanded licensing agreement to include human clinical studies later this year.

Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) climbed 27% to its highest share price since March 2014 at $22, matching the all-cash buyout offer by PerkinElmer (PKI) for the UK-based immunology company. The companies are expecting to close the $591 million transaction by the end of June. PerkinElmer shares were 2.9% higher in late trade, reversing their prior decline.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) rose 16% after the genetic therapies company Thursday said it finished 2020 with around $597 million in cash and equivalents and was expecting it had enough to fund its operations for at least the next two years.

