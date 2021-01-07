US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2021: CVAC, WBA, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Health care stocks were trading higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.20% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.57%

CureVac (CVAC) was gaining more than 17% after saying it is working with Bayer on the development, supply and key operations of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbing past 3% after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year ago. That result came in above the $1.04 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine could potentially protect an individual from the disease for a "couple of years," but more data are needed to prove this claim, Reuters reported, citing Chief Executive Stephane Bancel. Moderna was more than 3% higher in recent trading.

