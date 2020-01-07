Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2020: APLS, XERS, ANGO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.76%

PFE: +0.96%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.01%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), which was surging by more than 45% amid positive results from a phase 3 study evaluating pegcetacoplan in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a life-threatening blood disease.

(+) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) was up more than 15% after saying a mini dose of its ready-to-use glucagon was adequate to maintain normal blood glucose levels during aerobic exercise in a mid-stage trial in adults with Type 1 diabetes mellitus.

In other sector news:

(+) AngioDynamics (ANGO) was up more than 1% after saying its fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS were $0.06, down from $0.07 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.02 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

