Health Care Sector Update for 01/07/2020: ADAP,APOP,ADXS,XERS

Health care stocks falling Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping nearly 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) ADMA Biologics (ADMA) advanced over 2% after saying it was expecting between $5 million to $10 million in additional revenue after securing a new, five-year manufacturing and supply deal with an undisclosed partner to produce and sell plasma-derived fractions from its immune globulin manufacturing process. It also sees revenue climbing by another $10 million to yearly during 2022 to 2024.

In other sector news:

(+) Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) closed 70% higher this afternoon, easing from a 187% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the regenerative medicines company saying regulators in Europe and Israel have disclosed plans to approve the patent applications for its stem cell technologies.

(+) Advaxis (ADXS) climbed over 21% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the investigational new drug application for the immuno-oncology company to begin phase I testing of its ADXS-504 anti-cancer immunity product candidate in patients with prostate cancer.

(+) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) rose 10% after the specialty drugmaker late Monday said a mini dose of its ready-to-use glucagon was adequate to maintain normal blood glucose levels during aerobic exercise in a mid-stage trial in adults with Type 1 diabetes mellitus. It also said it expects the results of an outpatient stage of its glucagon trial will be available in the first half of 2020.

