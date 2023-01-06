Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2023: VHT, XLV, SPRB, GRPH, NBRV

Health care stocks were rising pre-bell Friday, with the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) climbing 1.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.4% higher.

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) jumped more than 154% after the company and Kaken Pharmaceutical signed a licensing deal for the development and commercialization in Japan of Spruce's candidate drug tildacerfont to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) was sliding more than 49% after voluntarily pausing a phase 1/2 study of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel for sickle cell disease, citing a "serious and unexpected adverse event" in the first patient dosed with the therapy.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) was down 35% after its board has approved a plan to wind down operations, with the company terminating all employees who are not necessary to complete the process.

