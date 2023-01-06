Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2023: SPRB, CVAC, NBRV

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) surged almost 82% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday said Japanese drug maker has licensed its tildacerfont drug candidate to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in Japan. Under terms of the deal, Spruce will receive a $15 million upfront payment from Kaken and is eligible for unspecified milestone payments in addition to tiered double-digit royalties based on tildacerfont sales in Japan.

CureVac (CVAC) rose more than 25% after reporting positive preliminary results from an early-stage trial of its combined COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines, and said it expects to begin phase 2 testing of the second-generation mRNA technology before the end of 2023.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) was down 40% after its board has approved a plan to wind down operations, with the company terminating all employees who are not necessary to complete the process.

