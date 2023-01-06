Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2023: OCUL,SPRB,CVAC,NB

Healthcare stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.0%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) gained over 15% after the ophthalmic drug maker said it expects an 11% year-over-year increase in sales for its Dextenza eye insert to treat inflammation and pain following surgery, rising to around $13.6 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting the company to generate $12.7 million in total product revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31.

CureVac (CVAC) rose 28% after reporting positive preliminary results from an early-stage trial of its combined COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines. The company said it expects to begin Phase 2 testing of the second-generation mRNA technology before the end of 2023.

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) surged 88% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Thursday said that Kaken Pharmaceutical, a Japanese drug maker, has licensed its tildacerfont drug candidate to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in Japan. Under the terms of the deal, Spruce will receive a $15 million upfront payment from Kaken and is eligible for unspecified milestone payments in addition to tiered double-digit royalties based on tildacerfont sales in Japan.

On the downside, Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) fell over 45% after announcing plans to lay off all of its employees except those needed to wind down operations.

