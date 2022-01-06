Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2022: CNSP,BLI,VCRA,SYK,EAR

Health care stocks were extending their losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was hanging on for a 0.1% gain.

In company news, CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) retreated Thursday, falling almost 29% late in afternoon trading, after the oncology medications company disclosed plans for an $11.5 million at-the-market private placement of common stock and warrants to buy additional shares. Net proceeds will fund clinical and preclinical testing of its drug candidates along with additional research and development as well as general corporate purposes.

Berkeley Lights (BLI) was plunging over 40%, staying within close range of its new all-time low of $9.70 a share, after the digital cell biology company late Wednesday said Eric Hobbs will step down as chief executive officer and board member to become president of its Antibody Therapeutics business line once a new CEO is found. The company also reported its preliminary FY21 revenue, expecting between $84 million to $84.5 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $90.8 million in FY21 revenue.

Among gainers, Vocera Communications (VCRA) rose almost 27% after the workflow equipment company agreed to a $3.09 billion buyout offer from medical device conglomerate Stryker (SYK), which will pay $79.25 in cash for each Vocera share through an upcoming tender offer. The transaction is expected to close later during the current Q1, subject to antitrust clearance other customary conditions. Stryker shares were 0.6% higher.

Eargo (EAR) also rallied Thursday, climbing over 57% late in afternoon trading, after saying the US Department of Justice has told the hearing aid manufacturer that a criminal probe of insurance reimbursement claims filed by Eargo on behalf of customers is "no longer active" and has been referred to the DoJ's civil division. Eargo is continuing to cooperate with the investigation, according to a regulatory filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.