Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2022: BLI,VCRA,SYK,SLGC,ILMN

Health care stocks were slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Berkeley Lights (BLI) was plunging 38%, staying within close range of its new all-time low of $10.05 a share, after the digital cell biology company late Wednesday said Eric Hobbs will step down as chief executive officer and board member to become president of its Antibody Therapeutics business line once a new CEO is found. The company also reported its preliminary FY21 revenue, expecting between $84 million to $84.5 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $90.8 million in FY21 revenue.

Vocera Communications (VCRA) rose almost 27% after the workflow equipment company agreed to a $3.09 billion buyout offer from medical device conglomerate Stryker (SYK), which will pay $79.25 in cash for each Vocera share through an upcoming tender offer. The transaction is expected to close later during the current Q1, subject to antitrust clearance other customary conditions. Stryker shares were 0.6% higher.

SomaLogic (SLGC) rose 8.7% after the clinical diagnostics company Wednesday said it has begun a strategic collaboration with Illumina (ILMN) to develop co-branded, next-generation sequencing proteomics products. According to the companies, Illumina will develop and deploy NGS-based protein identification and measurement tools into laboratories worldwide and facilitate the development and use of high-plex protein pattern recognition tests. Financial terms were not disclosed. Illumina shares were 2.5% higher in recent trading.

