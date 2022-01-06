Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2022: BLI, WBA, RGNX, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2022:

Health care stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.13% recently.

Berkeley Lights (BLI) was falling over 29% in value after saying Eric Hobbs will step down as its chief executive officer and a board member to become president of its Antibody Therapeutics business line. Berkeley Lights also reported its preliminary FY21 revenue, saying it expects sales of between $84 million to $84.5 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $90.8 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was over 2% higher as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.68 per diluted share, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Regenxbio (RGNX) was rallying by more than 17% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug application to evaluate RGX-202, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, in a first-in-human clinical trial.

