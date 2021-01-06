Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2021: ABC, CHNG, ISR, UNH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently declining by more than 1%.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) was climbing near 6% as it upgraded its 2021 adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $8.25 to $8.50 from $8.20 to $8.45. The company also said it had reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) drug distribution unit Alliance Healthcare businesses for around $6.5 billion.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) was gaining more than 33% in value after UnitedHealth Group (UNH) unit Optum said it has agreed to acquire the healthcare technology firm for $25.75 per share in cash.

Isoray Medical (ISR) was surging by more than 215% after the the US Food and Drug Administration approved use of positive-signal magnetic resonance imaging markers produced by privately held C4 Imaging LCC to place its Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds in patients with prostate cancer, C4 Imaging said.

