Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2020: NEPH,IDXG,LIFE,SDC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.1%

PFE -0.2%

ABT +0.5%

MRK +0.4%

AMGN +0.8%

Health care stocks overcame earlier sluggishness, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing more than 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 gained 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Nephros (NEPH) advanced 13% after the medical supplies company Monday said its Q4 revenue almost doubled over year-ago levels, rising 99% to $3.2 million and exceeding Wall Street estimates by around $500,000. The increase lifted Nephros' FY19 revenue to $10.3 million, up 82% compared with the prior-year period.

In other sector news:

(+) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) climbed more than 43% after announcing a development and commercialization deal with Japanese drugmaker Kyorin Pharmaceutical for its prospective treatment for its ATYR1923 lead drug candidate for interstitial lung disease in Japan. Under terms of the agreement, aTyr will receive an $8 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to $167 million after reaching selected development, regulatory and sales milestones and will be responsible for funding all development and commercialization costs.

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) rose almost 22% on Monday after saying it will offer a suite of oral care products exclusively at Walmart (WMT) stores and online. The products include a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush, a premium teeth whitening kit, a premium fluoride toothpaste, a water flosser and an ultrasonic-ultraviolet cleaning system.

(+) Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) was ahead nearly 9% after Monday announcing a collaborative study with the University of North Carolina to explore the potential use of its BarreGEN test array in patients with Barrett's esophagus undergoing radiofrequency ablation. The upcoming study will evaluate around 60 patients with dysplastic Barrett's esophagus.

