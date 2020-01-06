Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, LIFE, LPTX, NOVN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.53%

PFE: -0.33%

ABT: flat

MRK: -0.27%

AMGN: -0.35%

Most top health care stocks were trading lower during pre-market hours on Monday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) aTyr Pharma (LIFE), which is up more than 67%, after the company signed a deal with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923, a drug candidate for interstitial lung disease, in Japan.

(+) Novan (NOVN), which gained more than 5%. The company said Monday its subsidiary Medusa Merger Corp. completed its tender offer for all outstanding shares of The Medicines Company (MDCO) at a price of $85 per share. Late last week the company also announced it plans to begin a new late-stage trial of its SB206 drug candidate in April after the prospective treatment for molluscum contagiosum skin infections produced inconclusive top-line results during a pair of ongoing phase III trials.

(-) Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) fell more than 5% during pre-bell trading Monday. The company recently said it has signed an agreement with BeiGene (BGNE) for the clinical development and commercialization of its antibody in Asia, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.