Health Care Sector Update for 01/06/2020: IDXG,LIFE,SDC

Health care stocks were little changed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising more than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) rose nearly 7% after Monday announcing a collaborative study with the University of North Carolina to explore the potential use of its BarreGEN test array in patients with Barrett's esophagus undergoing radiofrequency ablation. The upcoming study will evaluate around 60 patients with dysplastic Barrett's esophagus.

In other sector news:

(+) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) climbed more than 46% after announcing a development and commercialization deal with Japanese drugmaker Kyorin Pharmaceutical for its prospective treatment for its ATYR1923 lead drug candidate for interstitial lung disease in Japan. Under terms of the agreement, aTyr will receive an $8 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to $167 million after reaching selected development, regulatory and sales milestones and will be responsible for funding all development and commercialization costs.

(+) SmileDirectClub (SDC) rose nearly 25% after saying it will offer a suite of oral care products exclusively at Walmart (WMT) stores and online. The products include a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush, a premium teeth whitening kit, a premium fluoride toothpaste, a water flosser and an ultrasonic-ultraviolet cleaning system.

