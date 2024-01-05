News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2024: CVS, CATX, AGL

Health care stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.2%.

In corporate news, CVS Health (CVS) appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Tom Cowhey permanently to the position. CVS shares rose 1.5%.

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) shares jumped 9.7% after the company announced a patent license agreement with the Mayo Clinic for rights to a new treatment for prostate and other types of cancer developed by the medical research hospital.

Agilon Health (AGL) shares tumbled 31% after the company trimmed its 2023 revenue guidance and as JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $9 from $17.

