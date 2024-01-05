Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2024: AGL, APLT, CPRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently slipping by 0.1% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 1%.

agilon health (AGL) was shedding 35% in value after saying it now expects 2023 total revenue in the range of $4.30 billion to $4.31 billion, down from its prior range of $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) was retreating by nearly 29% after saying topline results from its phase 3 trial of AT-001 in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy at high risk of progression to overt heart failure showed that the difference in the impact of the treatment between active and placebo-treated groups was not "statistically significant."

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) was down more than 14% amid an underwritten public offering of $150 million of common stock.

