Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2023: WBA, NEOG, ANGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was declining by 0.64% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.41% higher recently.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was shedding over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.14.

Neogen (NEOG) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, down from $0.19 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.14. Neogen was recently up more than 2%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was over 7% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.01.

