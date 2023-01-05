Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2023: OGN,CDXC,NVCR,ZLAB

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Organon (OGN) slid 1.6% on Thursday after the women's health company said it made an $8 million strategic investment in Claria Medical, which is developing a laparoscopic device to perform minimally invasive hysterectomies. The deal includes an option for Organon to acquire Claria Medical under certain terms.

ChromaDex (CDXC) rose 2.9% after the healthy aging company Thursday said Brianna Gerber became its permanent chief financial officer on Jan. 1 after holding the post on an interim basis since August 11.

NovoCure (NVCR) rallied almost 57% and Zai Lab (ZLAB) added over 43% after the oncology companies Thursday said a combination of NovoCure's tumor treating fields and Zai Lab's immune checkpoint inhibitors showed a statistically significant rise in overall survival in patients with stage four non-small cell lung cancer compared with immune checkpoint inhibitors alone during phase 3 testing. Based on the trial results, NovoCure is now expecting to seek premarket approval for its device from US and European Union regulators during the second half of the year.

