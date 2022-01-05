Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2022: MYNZ,INSP,BPMC

Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell 1.4%.

In company news, Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 81% to touch a best-ever $18.68 a share, after announcing a technology rights agreement with Socpra Sciences Sante Et Humaines for exclusive global use of a portfolio of mRNA biomarkers that have shown a high degree of effectiveness detecting colorectal cancer lesions for possible use with its ColoAlert test. Mainz Biomed shares were most recently up 41%.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) shares rose 5.3% after the medical device company said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $78 million to $78.4 million, topping the consensus of $70.3 million in revenue for the final three months of 2021 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) fell more than 10% after saying Jeff Albers will step down as chief executive April 4 while staying on as executive board chair. He will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Kate Haviland, who will also join the Blueprint board after becoming CEO.

