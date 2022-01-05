Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2022: MYNZ, SENS, ANNX, PFE, BNTX

Health care stocks were mixed ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) gained 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.3%.

Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) surged 92% after entering into a technology rights agreement with Socpra Sciences Sante Et Humaines to acquire a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers for possible application in ColoAlert, the company's detection test for colorectal cancer.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) advanced 16% on news that it expects the US Food and Drug Administration's decision around the approval of its continuous glucose monitoring system in the coming weeks.

Annexon (ANNX) reported that interim data from a phase 2 clinical trial showed that ANX005 was "generally well-tolerated" in 28 patients with Huntington's disease and who completed the 24-week treatment period. Shares declined 25%.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are joining forces to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. Pfizer shares were 1.9% higher while BioNTech advanced 2.3%.

