Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2022: LIXT,MYNZ,INSP,BPMC

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.4%, adding to its midday retreat.

In company news, Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT) was surging 63% late in Wednesday trading, easing from a 130% morning advance, after the early-stage drug discovery company said its LB-100 lead compound was found to increase the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy.

Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 81% to touch a best-ever $18.68 a share, after announcing a technology rights agreement with Socpra Sciences Sante Et Humaines for exclusive global use of a portfolio of mRNA biomarkers that have shown a high degree of effectiveness detecting colorectal cancer lesions for possible use with its ColoAlert test. Mainz shares most recently were 46% higher.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) shares rose 1.8% after the medical device company said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $78 million to $78.4 million, topping the consensus of $70.3 million in revenue for the final three months of 2021 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

To the downside, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) fell almost 13% after saying Jeff Albers will step down as chief executive on April 4 while staying on as executive board chairman. He will be succeeded by chief operating officer Kate Haviland, who will also join the Blueprint board after becoming CEO.

